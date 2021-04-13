#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 13 April 2021
Advertisement

Increased concern among public about taking the AstraZeneca vaccine following NIAC decision, says Kelly

The Labour leader says clear advice and practical guidance by public health experts is needed now for the over 60s.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 13 Apr 2021, 1:12 PM
37 minutes ago 3,985 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5408212
Kelly said the queries his office has received are varied and include those in the 60 to 70 cohort who may have a family history of stroke or clots.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Kelly said the queries his office has received are varied and include those in the 60 to 70 cohort who may have a family history of stroke or clots.
Kelly said the queries his office has received are varied and include those in the 60 to 70 cohort who may have a family history of stroke or clots.
Image: RollingNews.ie

LABOUR LEADER ALAN Kelly has said he has been inundated with calls from people who are concerned about taking the AstraZeneca vaccine following yesterday’s NIAC decision.

NIAC has recommended that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged over 60 after reports of rare blood clotting events emerged.

Those rare blood clotting events occur in 4-10 cases in every million AZ vaccine doses administered, in which one person may die.

The HSE has cancelled AstraZeneca vaccine appointments due from today onwards and is to consider how the announcement will affect the vaccine rollout over the coming days.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House this morning, he said the announcement has dramatically increased concern among the public. 

He said vaccine hesitancy is real and questioned whether the decision yesterday factored in what impact such an announcement would have on take-up. 

Kelly said he would advise anyone to take the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“I would take AstraZeneca, whenever it’s offered to me,” he said. 

However, he said public health officials and the health minister had not done enough to reassure people, or to promote and push that all vaccines are safe.

He said the queries his office has received are varied and include those in the 60 to 70 cohort who may have a family history of stroke or clots.

They are asking how they notify the system to tell the health authorities they don’t want to take the AstraZeneca vaccine because of that history.

“That is a genuine concern to be fair,” said Kelly. 

He added that other people who have been in contact are just more hesitant about the vaccine in general, while the third category are people who have already got the first Astrazenaca vaccine and either want to take a second vaccine that’s not AstraZeneca, or they want to start again.

In all his conversations with people, Kelly said he has personally tried to reassure people that he believes the vaccination with AstraZeneca should continue on. 

Related Reads

13.04.21 Tánaiste says we'll know in coming days whether June vaccine target can still be met
13.04.21 Q&A: Why Ireland changed its guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine - and how it'll affect the rollout
12.04.21 NIAC recommends giving AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60 only

When asked should there be a choice of vaccine for those people who are concerned, Kelly said: “I don’t see that as an offering.”

He said that may change in the months ahead, but added that we don’t appear to be at that juncture yet.

“I think we have to push on with the vaccines and get as many vaccines into the country, and into people’s arms as quickly as possible, but there needs to be a reassurance from public health officials and from the government that all the vaccines are safe.”

Two senior sources have said the chopping and changing of expert advice has become a problem, stating that some people are “frightened” by the recent coverage.

They acknowledged that the issue of vaccine hesitancy and people over 60 refusing the AstraZeneca vaccine will become an issue. 

They said it was early days, so how it is handled could “evolve” over time, but both said they would have no hesitation in taking the AstraZeneca jab.

Speaking at the Oireachtas Health Committee, Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are always concerned about vaccine hesitancy and are aware of the need to maintain confidence in the programme. 

He said they have tried to be proactive in communicating the rationale behind decisions, such as yesterday’s announcement, stating that “safety comes first”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Glynn said that whilst he appreciates that some people will be concerned, some of the individual concerns could be addressed by GPs.

He said they are “not in a position to offer a choice” as NPHET stands over the safety and effectiveness of the cohort they have recommended for the vaccine. 

The chances of someone over 60 years of age dying of Covid is 85 times greater than that person dying from a blood clot caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

Glynn said he sympathises with peoples’ concerns, stating that he has no doubt that GPs are  fielding questions around concerns today, he added that those concerns do need to be addressed as opposed “going down an alternative route”.

 

He said NPHET is ruling out a choice, while accepting that there will be concerns from people that need to be addressed.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie