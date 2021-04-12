#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 12 April 2021
Advertisement

NIAC expected to recommend giving AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 60 only

The committee met today to discuss the use of the jab,

By Stephen McDermott Monday 12 Apr 2021, 3:17 PM
1 hour ago 12,506 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5407228
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE NATIONAL IMMUNISATION Advisory Committee (NIAC) is expected to recommend that the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should only be given to those aged 60 and over only.

The committee met this morning to review the vaccine following a warning from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last week that unusual blood clots should be listed as a “very rare side effect”.

NIAC discussed the EMA’s statement and has consulted with EU colleagues, and is expected to recommend restricting the use of the vaccine in certain age groups as a precautionary measure.

The committee will inform Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn of its advice. Dr Glynn will then advise the HSE regarding the recommendation. 

A full statement is expected later today. 

Last week, the EMA said that most of the rare cases of blood clotting that had been reported so far had occurred in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of their first vaccine dose. 

Specific risk factors have not yet been confirmed.

Symptoms include: shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms such as persistent headaches or blurred vision, and tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of injection.

However, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke highlighted that the benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweighed the risk of any potential side effects. 

The EMA said the chance of these rare clots occurring is “very low” but that people should be aware of symptoms in order to receive prompt treatment if needed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

AstraZeneca is expected to supply 813,000 doses to Ireland in Q2 – 224,000 in April, 262,000 in May and 327,000 in June. 

NIAC in February recommended that people aged 70 and over should receive mRNA vaccines – from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna – “where practicable and timely”. 

The HSE at the time said that these vaccines are “preferential” for older people, based on current evidence of the efficacy of this type of vaccine against Covid-19. 

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, while the vaccine from Oxford/AstraZeneca is a viral vector vaccine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that mRNA vaccines should be administered “to all those over 70 years in order to provide the highest level of protection available to this population. 

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie