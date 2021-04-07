#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

AstraZeneca vaccine has possible link to rare cases of unusual blood clots, EMA finds

The EMA said the benefits of this vaccine in preventing Covid-19 still outweigh the possible side effects.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,198 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5402811
Image: Shutterstock/insta_photos
Image: Shutterstock/insta_photos

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has said unusual blood clots should be listed as a “very rare side effect” of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The EMA’s safety committee had considered all the available evidence around the rare instances of unusual blood clots with low blood platelets in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

In its conclusion announced today, the committee said it carried out an in-depth review of a number of cases of these rare clot instances reported in the EU.

The EMA said most of the rare cases reported have occurred in women under 60 years of age within two weeks of their first vaccine dose. 

Specific risk factors have not yet been confirmed. The EMA’s Executive Director Emer Cooke said the benefits of this vaccine in preventing Covid-19 overall outweighs any potential side effects. 

The EMA said people who have received this vaccine should “seek medical assistance immediately” if they develop symptoms of this combination of blood clots and low blood platelets.

These symptoms include: shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, neurological symptoms such as persistent headaches or blurred vision, and tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the site of injection. 

The EMA said healthcare professionals should tell people receiving the vaccine that they must seek medical attention if they develop these symptoms.

The agency said the chance of this rare clot occurring is “very low” but that people should be aware of these symptoms in order to receive prompt treatment if needed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for people who receive it. The vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19 and reducing hospitalisations and deaths,” the EMA said in a statement.

“National authorities may provide additional guidance on the roll out of the vaccine based on the situation in your country.”

The EMA’s Sabine Straus said the currrently available data did not result in a clear indication of specific risk factors. She said this is a “very rare side effect of the vaccine”. 

Straus said one possible explanation is an immune response that leads to a condition similar to those unusual clots with low blood platelets. 

She said the product information for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be amended to include this information following the EMA’s review. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie