EU medicines agency approves Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for everyone over 18

THE EU’S MEDICINES regulator has granted authorisation for the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The approval is the third coronavirus vaccine given the green light by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

In a statement this afternoon, the Amsterdam-based EMA said that it had approved the vaccine’s use for all age groups over 18, despite the decision by German authorities not to use it for over 65s.

“With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA.

As in previous cases, the CHMP has rigorously evaluated this vaccine, and the scientific basis of our work underpins our firm commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens.

The EMA’s AstraZeneca decision has been the subject of intense speculation due to the vaccine’s key role in vaccination strategies and an increasingly bitter dispute between the company and the European Commission.

The dispute comes as AstraZeneca said it would not be able to meet vaccine delivery timelines, delivering only a quarter of the doses it had promised for the first quarter of 2021.

