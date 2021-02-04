Pharmacists say they'll use AstraZeneca jab on under-70s so mRNA vaccines can be used on older people

Dr Fiona Moynihan administering the Moderna to GPs at the National Ambulance Service HQ last month.

Dr Fiona Moynihan administering the Moderna to GPs at the National Ambulance Service HQ last month.

THE HSE AND the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination are to continue talks today after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that people aged 70 and over should receive mRNA vaccines – from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna – “where practicable and timely”.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, but need to be stored at much lower temperatures, while the vaccine from Oxford/AstraZeneca is a viral vector vaccine.

Ireland is expected to receive much higher volumes of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The HSE yesterday said the mRNA vaccine is “preferential” for older people, based on current evidence of the efficacy of this type of vaccine against Covid-19.

Darragh O’Loughlin, CEO of the Irish Pharmacy Union, has said GPs should be given the mRNA vaccines to vaccinate older people while pharmacists vaccinate people under 70s with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Loughlin said: “What we’re saying is stop using the mRNA vaccine on anybody under 70, and that includes the healthcare workers who haven’t yet been vaccinated, and give the AstraZeneca vaccine to pharmacies.

“Pharmacies finish off vaccinating all the healthcare workers who haven’t yet been vaccinated, both the frontline healthcare workers and the healthcare workers not in contact with patients, we’ll use the AstraZeneca vaccine on those in pharmacies.

“At the same time, the GPs should be supplied with all of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and whatever support and logistics they need to use those on the older patient cohorts that they’ve been getting ready to vaccinate.”

O’Loughlin said pharmacists are well placed to do this as they carry out hundreds of thousands of flu vaccines every year.

He added that pharmacists could vaccinate people both on the pharmacy premises and on other suitable premises such as community centres or people’s homes, “whatever is required”.

The IPU has written to the HSE to express this view.

‘More complicated’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told TheJournal.ie that giving older people mRNA vaccines, rather than the AstraZeneca offering, is “more complicated”, but it shouldn’t delay roll out.

“We have to pivot and adapt. And we can, and we will,” he added.

NIAC yesterday said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were “associated with higher overall protection which supports the preference to use them in those at highest risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19″.

Chair of NIAC, Professor Karina Butler, said that “while there are limited clinical data regarding” the AstraZeneca vaccine in older adults, “there is nothing to indicate that it will be less effective than in the younger population”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There are currently over 1,300 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals including just over 200 people in ICU and more than 300 people receiving critical care outside ICU.