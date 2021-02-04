#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 4 February 2021
Advertisement

Pharmacists say they'll use AstraZeneca jab on under-70s so mRNA vaccines can be used on older people

The mRNA vaccine is “preferential” for older people, based on current evidence of the efficacy of this type of vaccine against Covid-19.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 7:58 AM
11 minutes ago 876 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5344722
Dr Fiona Moynihan administering the Moderna to GPs at the National Ambulance Service HQ last month.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Dr Fiona Moynihan administering the Moderna to GPs at the National Ambulance Service HQ last month.
Dr Fiona Moynihan administering the Moderna to GPs at the National Ambulance Service HQ last month.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE HSE AND the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination are to continue talks today after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) recommended that people aged 70 and over should receive mRNA vaccines – from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna – “where practicable and timely”.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, but need to be stored at much lower temperatures, while the vaccine from Oxford/AstraZeneca is a viral vector vaccine.

Ireland is expected to receive much higher volumes of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The HSE yesterday said the mRNA vaccine is “preferential” for older people, based on current evidence of the efficacy of this type of vaccine against Covid-19.

Darragh O’Loughlin, CEO of the Irish Pharmacy Union, has said GPs should be given the mRNA vaccines to vaccinate older people while pharmacists vaccinate people under 70s with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, O’Loughlin said: “What we’re saying is stop using the mRNA vaccine on anybody under 70, and that includes the healthcare workers who haven’t yet been vaccinated, and give the AstraZeneca vaccine to pharmacies.

“Pharmacies finish off vaccinating all the healthcare workers who haven’t yet been vaccinated, both the frontline healthcare workers and the healthcare workers not in contact with patients, we’ll use the AstraZeneca vaccine on those in pharmacies.

“At the same time, the GPs should be supplied with all of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and whatever support and logistics they need to use those on the older patient cohorts that they’ve been getting ready to vaccinate.”

O’Loughlin said pharmacists are well placed to do this as they carry out hundreds of thousands of flu vaccines every year.

He added that pharmacists could vaccinate people both on the pharmacy premises and on other suitable premises such as community centres or people’s homes, “whatever is required”.

Related Reads

03.02.21 Donnelly: 'Not legally possible' to tell people to quarantine in bedrooms, instead there's 'public health advice'
03.02.21 Over 500 Covid-19 patients receiving critical care in Irish hospitals
03.02.21 A single dose of Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine may reduce transmission by two thirds, study says

The IPU has written to the HSE to express this view.

‘More complicated’ 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told TheJournal.ie that giving older people mRNA vaccines, rather than the AstraZeneca offering, is “more complicated”, but it shouldn’t delay roll out.

“We have to pivot and adapt. And we can, and we will,” he added.

NIAC yesterday said that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were “associated with higher overall protection which supports the preference to use them in those at highest risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19″.

Chair of NIAC, Professor Karina Butler, said that “while there are limited clinical data regarding” the AstraZeneca vaccine in older adults, “there is nothing to indicate that it will be less effective than in the younger population”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There are currently over 1,300 people with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals including just over 200 people in ICU and more than 300 people receiving critical care outside ICU.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie