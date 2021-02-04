#Open journalism No news is bad news

219,200 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Ireland

The HSE has provided an update on the vaccine programme.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 2:06 PM
Dr Ray Walley administering the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 to GP Kathleen Mcclory.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE HSE HAS said 219,200 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.

The majority of the vaccines administered over the last week were second doses. 

Speaking earlier today, CEO Paul Reid asked people to “bear with” the HSE as it responds to supply issues and recommendations in relation to vaccines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that people aged 70 and over should receive mRNA vaccines – from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna – “where practicable and timely”.

The health service had been planning to use the AstraZeneca vaccine for older age cohorts in the next phase of the rollout – this plan will now have to change.

Reid said the HSE has “always been clear that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout will have many twists and turns” in the first quarter of this year.

“So far we’ve met all challenges in a safe, effective, secure and timely manner. Our plan is to meet the latest changing requirements in the same way. Bear with us for now,” he said.

