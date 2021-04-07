UK medicine regulator recommends halting rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine to under-30s

THE UK’S MEDICINES regulator has recommended halting the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people aged under-30.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there were still huge benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 and serious disease.

However, due to a very small number of blood clots in younger people, those under the age of 30 will be offered Pfizer or Moderna instead.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said the changes being proposed to the vaccination rollout were a “course correction”.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA told a briefing the clots were “extremely rare” and the benefits of the jab were clear.

She added: “The evidence is firming up and our review has concluded that while it’s a strong possibility, more work is needed to establish beyond all doubt that the vaccine has caused these side effects.”

The recommendation is broadly in line with thinking in Europe. This afternoon a review by the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee concluded that “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects” of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Emer Cooke, executive director of EMA, said its review “confirmed that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19 overall outweigh the risk of side effects,” adding: “Vaccination is extremely important in helping us in the fight against Covid-19.”

Up to 31 March, the UK’s MHRA received 79 reports of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet count, all in people who had their first dose of the vaccine.