Dublin: 12°C Saturday 26 November 2022
QUIZ: How much do you know about astronauts?

That’s one small step for man…

1 hour ago

A BRITISH DOCTOR and former Paralympian who lost a leg in a motorbike accident has become the first astronaut recruit with a disability.

John McFall has been selected by the European Space Agency for a special “parastronaut” programme and is set begin training early next year.

Since the 1950s hundreds of people have become astronauts and it’s a pretty exclusive club.

Although you might not get a chance to slip the surly bonds of earth, this quiz is basically the next best thing.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about astronauts?

Astronaut Scott Altman was once the stunt double for which movie star?
Michael J. Fox
Tom Cruise

Harrison Ford
Nicholas Cage
NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei holds the world record for the most consecutive days spent in space. How long was he in orbit?
355 days
110 days

501 days
422 days
Who was the first person to journey into outer space?
Vladimir Nabokov
John Glen

Lance Armstrong
Yuri Gagarin
Which of these animals have NOT been sent to space (as far as we know)?
Ants
Jellyfish

Cats
Snakes
How old was John Glenn, the oldest person to visit space, when he returned decades after his first launch?
80
77

62
55
What ordinary task did the Apollo 11 astronauts have to do after returning to Earth?
Go through customs
Fill out insurance forms

Be blessed
Change their wills
Which of these countries has NOT had a citizen visit the International Space Station?
Israel
South Africa

New Zealand
Belgium
What song did astronaut (and 2020 Late Late Toy Show guest) Chris Hadfield famously perform in space?
Rocket Man
Space Oddity

Across the Universe
Life On Mars?
Everyone knows Neil Armstrong was the first man on the moon, but what surprising activity was Buzz Aldrin the first person to do on the moon?
Take Communion
Have a bath

Write a poem
Backflip
What happened to 'Soviet' astronaut Sergei Krikalev in 1991 when the USSR (who launched him from its territory in Kazakhstan) collapsed while he was in space?
He was stranded for several months longer than the planned trip
The United States had to rescue him

He's still waiting patiently
He flew the shuttle home without help from Earth
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
A giant leap for mankind
Are sure you haven't been up there yourself?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Flying high!
At least you didn't burn up on reentry
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Houston, we have a problem
Space is up, you know that right?
Share your result:

