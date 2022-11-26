QUIZ: How much do you know about astronauts?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A BRITISH DOCTOR and former Paralympian who lost a leg in a motorbike accident has become the first astronaut recruit with a disability.
John McFall has been selected by the European Space Agency for a special “parastronaut” programme and is set begin training early next year.
Since the 1950s hundreds of people have become astronauts and it’s a pretty exclusive club.
Although you might not get a chance to slip the surly bonds of earth, this quiz is basically the next best thing.
Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about astronauts?
