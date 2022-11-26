QUIZ: How much do you know about astronauts?

A BRITISH DOCTOR and former Paralympian who lost a leg in a motorbike accident has become the first astronaut recruit with a disability.

John McFall has been selected by the European Space Agency for a special “parastronaut” programme and is set begin training early next year.

Since the 1950s hundreds of people have become astronauts and it’s a pretty exclusive club.

Although you might not get a chance to slip the surly bonds of earth, this quiz is basically the next best thing.

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about astronauts?

Astronaut Scott Altman was once the stunt double for which movie star? Michael J. Fox Tom Cruise

Harrison Ford Nicholas Cage NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei holds the world record for the most consecutive days spent in space. How long was he in orbit? 355 days 110 days

501 days 422 days Who was the first person to journey into outer space? Vladimir Nabokov John Glen

Lance Armstrong Yuri Gagarin Which of these animals have NOT been sent to space (as far as we know)? Ants Jellyfish

Cats Snakes How old was John Glenn, the oldest person to visit space, when he returned decades after his first launch? 80 77

62 55 What ordinary task did the Apollo 11 astronauts have to do after returning to Earth? Go through customs Fill out insurance forms

Be blessed Change their wills Which of these countries has NOT had a citizen visit the International Space Station? Israel South Africa

New Zealand Belgium What song did astronaut (and 2020 Late Late Toy Show guest) Chris Hadfield famously perform in space? Rocket Man Space Oddity

Across the Universe Life On Mars? Everyone knows Neil Armstrong was the first man on the moon, but what surprising activity was Buzz Aldrin the first person to do on the moon? Take Communion Have a bath

Write a poem Backflip What happened to 'Soviet' astronaut Sergei Krikalev in 1991 when the USSR (who launched him from its territory in Kazakhstan) collapsed while he was in space? He was stranded for several months longer than the planned trip The United States had to rescue him

He was stranded for several months longer than the planned trip The United States had to rescue him

He's still waiting patiently He flew the shuttle home without help from Earth