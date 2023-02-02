Govt facing 'pinch-point' on asylum seeker accommodation

THERE IS CURRENTLY “no line of sight” for the Government to provide accommodation for asylum seekers.

Minister for Integration Joe O’Brien said that the State is currently facing a “pinch-point” over the lack of accommodation and that all Government departments need to work together to provide support.

“We really need all government departments, both national and local to pull out all the stops so that those who we can’t accommodate, we can at least give a bit of safety and a bit of shelter,” O’Brien said.

“We’re going through a pinch-point over the next couple of weeks, where we don’t have line of sight of new accommodation for International Protection applicants.

“So we do need all the arms of the State to roll together now so we can keep people safe.”

Late last month, O’Brien said that it would take between four and five weeks before the Government would be in a position to provide new accommodation for asylum seekers.

He told reporters today that the CityWest Transit Hub, which has been used for emergency accommodation, remains paused for new refugees entering the country.

He said that some people who were initially refused accommodation have since been offered a place.

“We have been able to contact some people who were initially refused the combination and we have enough to offer them accommodation,” O’Brien said.

“But overall, still there are people out there who we haven’t been able to offer accommodation to unfortunately.”

However, Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Dáil this afternoon that modular housing for refugees is due to come onstream in the coming weeks.

Protests

On the ongoing anti-refugee protests taking place across the country, O’Brien said that there needed to be a distinction between people who have “legitimate questions” and those who are “engaging in intimidatory tactics”.

He said that he was worried about the situation but that Gardaí were currently monitoring the situation and they had taken actions in recent days.

However, he did say that the majority understood that Ireland has international obligations to people seeking asylum.