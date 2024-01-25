Cabinet subcommittee meets to discuss longer-term plan to accommodate asylum seekers

GOVERNMENT WILL TAKE decisions “in the next couple of weeks” on actioning a new longer-term plan to accommodate asylum seekers.

The Cabinet subcommittee on Ukraine, which the Taoiseach said is “increasingly becoming the subcommittee on migration” are meeting this afternoon.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman will outline fresh plans to acquire six large State-run reception centres for asylum seekers.

It is understood that the centres will accommodate over 3,000 people. Each centre would have the capacity to take between 450 and 600 people.

It is understood that following the subcommittee meeting today, the minister will bring a memo to Cabinet within the next two weeks outlining the process around how sites will be selected for the new reception centres.

However, the Cabinet memo will not state where the centres will be located.

While it is believed the preliminary work has already begun on where the centres will be located, site selection will begin once ministers have signed off on the plan.

While sources could not give a timeline as to when all the centres will be up and running, it is expected that a number will be set up in a relatively short time period, with the majority in operation by the end of the year.

The Journal understands that the location of each reception centre will require Cabinet approval and the locations could be approved in batches, as and when sites are acquired.

Varadkar told reporters today that following this afternoon’s meeting, some decisions will probably be brought to Cabinet in “the next couple of weeks”.

When it comes to the actions regarding Ireland’s migration policy, Varadkar said there are four elements -communication, enforcement, accommodation and communities.

On the issue of the last element, communities, he said there is a need to recognise that increased migration particularly from Ukrainians and international applicants “has changed the demographics and economics of a number of towns and districts around the country”.

“Most of those communities have been very welcoming, most of the time,” he said, adding that some of the regions impacted need community supports, through health, education, health resources, and policing.

Before Christmas, O’Gorman announced that a number of new reception centres are to be set up around the country to house new arrivals. This is alongside the use of hotel and guesthouse properties.

Meals and laundry services, integration support and access to education for children will be provided in those reception centres.

“We have some centres that we will be designated as reception centres that aren’t currently being used at the moment. So Stradbally is an example of one.

“There’s a number of other centres around the country that we’re ready to bring online that will be used solely for the purposes of reception centres. So we believe we will have capacity there,” he said in December.

Following the incident in Roscrea recently, O’Gorman said building large reception centres were needed as the use properties such as Racket Hall was “unsustainable”.