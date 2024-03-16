Makeshift camp in Dublin city cleared as government moves asylum seekers

A NUMBER OF asylum seekers who have been living in tents near the International Protection Office in Dublin have been moved to State-provided tents.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson for the Department of Integration said it had offered “alternative shelter” to all of the international protection applicants in the makeshift campsite.

The conditions in the makeshift campsite in the Mount Street area have seriously deteriorated in the last two weeks.

“All those who accepted the offer will be provided tented accommodation at a site in Crooksling, where food, personal toiletries, toilet and shower facilities are also available,” the spokesperson said.

“The Department will engage with HSE and health care providers in order to ensure the wellbeing of those on site.”

The spokesperson said that Dublin City Council has confirmed that the site at Mount Street will be cleaned following the removal of the tents currently there.

They added that the situation in relation to accommodation “remains very challenging. The supply of available accommodation is severely diminished”.

Volunteer group Social Rights Ireland has expressed concerns as to whether the relocation will be long-term. They are concerned that tents, some of which were donated by the group, have been disposed of.

Rubbish has continued to pile up in the area while the toilets these individuals have been told to use during the day are over 2km away from their tents.

Volunteers have said that the build-up of rubbish, exposure to the cold and lack of toilet and laundry facilities is contributing to the spread of infections, including respiratory illness, and scabies.

People living in the camp told The Journal that they have experienced a number of attacks, including one incident where a group of men hit their tents with sticks during the night, while they were trying to sleep.



A large amount of rubbish had built up near the tents. Eimer McAuley / The Journal Eimer McAuley / The Journal / The Journal

There have also been repeated incidents where people have driven through the street where the tents are set up, beeping their car horns repeatedly.

Videos of these incidents have remained online on platforms such as Facebook and X, despite having been reported.

Opposition TDs and members of Dublin City Council’s housing committee have expressed anger at both the Department of Housing and the Department of Integration over what they described as the “appalling situation”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also been criticised for comments he made in Washington, where he said he would tell asylum seekers passing through safe countries that accommodation cannot be guaranteed to them here.

Varadkar told The Journal on Tuesday that he would have “no difficulty” visiting the asylum seekers in the tents, but that he didn’t think a visit from him will “change the situation”.

The State ran out of accommodation to offer asylum seekers back in September, after multiple warnings from the Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman that supply was running low.

Since then the Department of Integration has been prioritising women, children and families when offering accommodation that does come on stream. It has said that “significant local opposition” has made it difficult to source accommodation for single men.

The Department of Integration has also stated that a record number of people are applying for protection in Ireland.