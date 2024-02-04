Firefighters battle blaze at site of anti-migrant protests in south Dublin

FIREFIGHTERS ARE BATTLING a blaze at vacant buildings in south Dublin that have been the site of anti-migrant protests in recent weeks.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the scene at Crooksling off the Blessington Road around 7am this morning.

Seven fire engines, including a turntable ladder and emergency tender, have been deployed to fight the fire.

The former nursing home in Crooksling has drawn anti-migrant demonstrators in recent weeks who thought the site was going to be used to accommodate international protection applicants.

St Brigid’s Nursing Home closed in late March 2020 and has been vacant since.