How arson attacks on properties linked to asylum seekers have escalated over the last six years

AN ARSON ATTACK on a hotel in Co Galway that was earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation has been widely criticised by senior politicians.

The blaze started at around 11.35pm on Saturday at the Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill. Fire services attended the scene and brought the fire under control. There were no people inside the building at the time of the incident.

Gardaí are now investigating exactly how the fire started.

“I am deeply concerned about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here, including in Co Galway last night,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in the wake of the fire.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman similarly condemned the attack, saying it was “designed to intimidate people seeking international protection here in Ireland”.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “There is absolutely no justification for what happened. To blame government, to blame anybody other than the person who set a match to that building is wrong. There is absolutely no justification here.”

It was the latest in an escalating pattern by anti-migrant groups that have attacked premises linked to asylum seekers.

Here’s a timeline of arson attacks on properties in use, planned for use, or rumoured-to-be planned for use to accommodate asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees.

Advertisement

2018

A 2021 investigation by Noteworthy — The Journal’s investigative platform — pointed to an arson attack at The Caiseal Mara in Moville, Co Donegal in November 2018 as the first significant physical manifestation of a wave of anti-migrant sentiment around that time.

The fire was set after plans were made to accommodate 100 asylum seekers at the hotel. Gardaí said they believed the attack was deliberate. One person was injured in the fire.

2019

Only a few months later in January 2019, a fire was set at the former Shannon Key West Hotel on the Roscommon-Leitrim border. Gardaí said they suspected the attack was planned days in advance and that the perpetrators had been monitoring people coming in and out of the premises. A second fire was set at the Shannon Key West a month later in February 2019.

Later in the year, two fires were set over plans to accommodate asylum seekers in a 25-unit apartment complex in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim: one on a Tesco attached to the apartments, and another on a car belonging to Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny, who lived near the apartments.

Kenny had reported receiving death threats after he made a speech about asylum seekers in the Dáil the previous week.

The spree of arson attacks in 2018 and 2019 subsided somewhat during the pandemic, but over the last year, the number rose again significantly.

2022

In November 2022, Kill Equestrian Centre in Co Kildare — which had been proposed as a location to house Ukrainian refugees — was set alight. An anti-migrant protest had been staged outside the premises earlier that day.

2023

At the start of this year, in January 2023, a fire was set at Rawlton House on Sherrard Street in Dublin. Gardaí opened an investigation examining links between the attack and misinformation that had been shared online wrongly claiming that the derelict building was to be used as a direct provision centre.

The violence escalated further in May. Tents belonging to homeless refugees at a makeshift camp on Sandwith Street in Dublin were set alight overnight after demonstrations by anti-migrant protesters. Footage of the scene was shared widely online and captured tents and furniture on fire.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned the violence, calling it “malign opportunism” and saying a “tiny minority of people are clearly determined to make capital out of a difficult situation”.

Read Next Related Reads Ireland may 'fall short' on human rights obligations over lack of accommodation for refugees

In the same month, there were two attacks linked to refugee housing in Buncrana, Co Donegal. A firework was thrown at the direct provision centre at The Sailor’s Rest, where 50 residents were living. Owners said it appeared to be an attempt to throw the firework into the building through a window, but that it missed and exploded on the roof instead.

Not far away, a building in Ludden, Buncrana where businessman Peter Casey said he was going to establish a centre for Ukrainian refugees was set on fire.

Former Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin in Ballincollig, Co Cork was targeted in July. The disused school building was subject to plans to be used for accommodating Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking to The Journal at the time of the attack, local Fine Gael councillor Garret Kelleher said that Ballincollig is a “community with a huge amount of voluntary effort that goes into maintaining the area to a very high standard” and that he saw the fire as “an attack on us all, an attack on the community.”

In August, Ballybrack House – a vacant building on the Shanganagh Road that had been rumoured to be subject to plans for housing asylum seekers – was set ablaze. The building’s windows were smashed in a month before during an anti-immigrant protest.

During the violent riots in Dublin city centre in November, rioters targeted a number of locations used to house asylum seeker.

The Holiday Inn Express on Cathal Brugha Street was set on fire because rioters thought that immigrants were inside. In Finglas, a petrol bomb was thrown into a premises earmarked for refugees, setting part of it on fire.

The former Great Southern Hotel in Rosslare, Co Wexford, which is being developed into a direct provision centre, was the victim of a suspected arson attack earlier this month.

And on Saturday night, the most recent fire was set at Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway.