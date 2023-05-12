Large garda presence at second night of protests targeting site of homeless refugee tents in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE TRYING to separate anti-migrant protesters from pro-migrant counter protesters at a site in Dublin city centre close to where international protection applicants are sleeping in tents.

Large crowds gathered again this evening for a protest targeting a small number of tents erected on a small cul-de-sac off Sandwith Street, near the protection office.

Several tents have been pitched in the area near the International Protection Office on Mount Street in the city centre, following difficulties sourcing accommodation for those entering the country in recent months.

Protestors were seen throwing eggs at counter-protestors.

Public order gardaí formed a barrier between the demonstrators.

Dublin woman Kate Mooney on why she has turned out to counter protest in support of refugees. pic.twitter.com/W3h2E5ROVW — Eimer McAuley (@eimer_mcauley) May 12, 2023

The large garda presence was met with anger by some protestors. The Journal observed people screaming abuse at gardaí.

Meanwhile, counter-protestors chanted “Refugees are welcome here”.

Kate Mooney from Dublin said she joined the counter-protest to make sure that the homeless refugees “have support and feel safe”.

“There’s really vulnerable people who unfortunately due to a lack of provision by our government have arrived here seeking safety and shelter and are living on the streets,” she told The Journal.

She said that some protestors objecting to their being here have been “taken advantage of” by “agitators riling them up”.

“There are legitimate grievances about housing, about the lack of services in their area and they’re saying it’s the fault of refugees, and it’s not,” said Mooney.

“Really these people need protection and they need people to help them.

“We need to focus our anger on the people who are at fault, who are the government

“I’m here tonight genuinely just to make sure that the people living on the streets, who have been attacked and have been verbally abused regularly, have support and feel safe.”

Eimer McAuley Protestors face counter-protestors Eimer McAuley

Lucas, who is living in a tent outside the protection office, said that he is worried people will think he and others who’ve come to Ireland want to “cause trouble”.

“We aren’t, we are just waiting until we have a work permit and can get accommodation,” he told The Journal.

This is the second day gardaí have been at the site. Yesterday, a number of clashes occurred between the two sides.

Reacting to yesterday’s incident, the Department of Children and Integration has stated that it “deplores any violent incidents or intimidation towards international protection applicants.”

“Access to suitable accommodation is severely constrained at present, particularly for International Protection applicants,” the department said in a statement.

“The Department is availing of all offers of accommodation made to it, including the use of repurposed buildings and tented accommodation, to address the accommodation shortfall.”

“Since the beginning of 2023, more than 5,300 bed spaces have been brought into use for International Protection applicants, alongside more than 5,000 beds for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

“The Department is working to secure further accommodation and hopes to deliver significant capacity in the coming weeks to alleviate the shortages being experienced presently.”

With reporting by Eimer McAuley