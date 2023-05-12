Gardaí investigating as footage shows clashes near tents of homeless refugees in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident in Dublin after footage emerged on social media last night of a protest targeting a site where international protection applicants are sleeping in tents.

Several tents have been pitched in the area near the International Protection Office on Mount Street in the city centre, following difficulties sourcing accommodation for those entering the country in recent months.

A small number of tents were erected recently on a small cul-de-sac off Sandwith Street, near the protection office.

Video footage shared on social media showed anti-migrant protesters gathering at the camp yesterday evening, where groups had also assembled in defence of those staying in tents. A number of clashes occurred between the two sides.

Gardaí said that although they had received no complaints, they were aware of the footage and that officers in nearby Pearse Street are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Journal: “Gardaí attended an incident that occurred at Sandwith Street, Dublin 2 on the evening of Thursday 11th May, 2023 and no formal complaints were made to Gardaí.”

The Revolutionary Housing League (RHL), a housing campaign group, have recently been assisting international protection applicants living in tents in the area.

When The Journal visited the site at Sandwith Street today, there was a barricade between the street and the tents.

One person staying at the location on Sandwith Street told The Journal today that the residents are “normal people” seeking a better life.

“It’s just normal people who are looking for a future life, a better life. That’s all,” they said.

The RHL said in a statement on social media that “the vulnerable in our society must be protected and never allowed to be put up as scapegoats by the enemies of the working class”.

Rolling News Tents pitched outside the International Protection Office Rolling News

It comes after several anti-migrant protests have taken place across the country in recent months.

The protests began late last year in Dublin and other locations elsewhere in the country, after far-right groups demonstrated outside accommodation centres housing Ukrainian refugees and Direct Provision centres for asylum seekers.

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said at the time of one such anti-refugee protest that he was “disturbed” by the scenes.

“People have a right to protest, but in the appropriate place. They don’t have a right to intimidate people either,” he said.