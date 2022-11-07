Fire at Kildare facility at centre of proposal to house Ukrainian refugees is extinguished

GARDA ENQUIRIES ARE ongoing into a fire at a premises in Co Kildare that is planned to be used as an accommodation centre for Ukrainian refugees.

Gardaí and local fire services were alerted to a fire in a shed at the rear of the Kill Equestrian Centre shortly after 8pm last night.

No injuries have been reported and gardaí say the fire was quickly brought under control by fire service personnel.

The scene is currently preserved for examination.

In a statement to The Journal, a garda spokesperson said: “A protest / demonstration held by a group of people outside the same premises earlier in the day, passed off without incident.”

Residents of Kill village have raised concerns in recent weeks over proposals to convert the equestrian centre into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, citing a lack of resources locally.