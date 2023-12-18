Hotel fire condemned by Taoiseach and ministers as FF councillors criticise asylum seeker policy

FINE GAEL TD Hildegarde Naughton has said the suspected arson attack on a hotel earmarked for asylum seekers in Co Galway is “deeply shocking and disturbing”.

The blaze started at around 11.35pm on Saturday at the Ross Lake Hotel in Rosscahill, requiring the fire services to attend the scene and bring the fire under control.

There were no people inside the building at the time of the incident. Gardaí are investigating how the fire started.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, TD for Galway West Hildegarde Naughton said: “The events of Saturday evening last are deeply shocking and disturbing. I think the overwhelming majority of people, not just in Galway but across the country would feel similarly”.

Naughton said the Government has “a responsibility to engage with people, absolutely address their concerns”.

“To put this into perspective, the reason we see so much movement, not just in Ireland but across Europe and across the world, we have a war in Ukraine, this is the first major European conflict essentially since the Second World War,” she said.

“We also have to put into perspective what migrants have done for this country and are doing. This country wouldn’t function. If you go into our hospital in Galway, UHG, the number of nurses, doctors, care workers who are born outside Ireland who are listening to this this morning, getting up to work, bringing their children to school, listening to this narrative, I think this instills fear for so many migrant people across this country,” the TD added.

The Ross Lake Hotel, which is roughly 20km from Galway city and on the outskirts of Connemara, has not been in use for a number of years but was due to welcome 70 international protection applicants over the coming days.

The site had been the subject of protests in the days before the fire against the use of the hotel for asylum seekers.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into what they called a “criminal damage incident” and have preserved the scene for a technical examination.

Speaking yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is “deeply concerned about recent reports of suspected criminal damage at a number of properties around the country which have been earmarked for accommodating those seeking international protection here, including in County Galway” on Saturday.

“There is no justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic. Ever. Garda investigations are underway.”

Councillors

Two Fianna Fáil councillors in Co Galway have continued to raise concerns about government plans to house asylum seekers at the hotel.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, Councillor Noel Thomas said the local communtiy were “concerned about the possibility of 70 male migrants being brought in to stay in the hotel because, first of all, I don’t know if you understand the remoteness of this place”.

“It’s up a little side road and then you’ve got to go up a long driveway again, through a wooded area opposite the hotel itself, it’s complete isolation,” he said.

Thomas said that “for all we know they could be the finest people in the world”, but added that “if you want to move 70 young males into a remote area like that, it is going to instill a certain amount of fear into the local people”.

Pressed on what people may be afraid of, Thomas said: “What they’re afraid of is there may be some antisocial behaviour coming from a group of young men being isolated in an area like this.”

When asked whether Ireland should continue to accept people looking for asylum, Thomas said “we shouldn’t” and that “the inn is full”.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Séamus Walsh told Galway Bay FM: “If it was a criminal act, what made that criminal act happen? It’s the senseless policy of the Government.”

He added that the local area has “taken their fair share of immigrants”, adding that “we cannot be scapegoated, we cannot be used as a holding tank, it’s just not right”.

“If it was done maliciously, it was absolutely the fear for the safety and wellbeing of their families that drove people to this.”

Both councillors have condemned the fire at the hotel.

Reacting to Walsh and Thomas’ comments in recent days, Naughton said: “I understand the concerns they may have. I’m not going to speak for those councillors, but what I would say is that we have to be careful about the language we use and how we talk about migrants, people who are contributing hugely to our country, to our community here in Galway”.

A spokesperson said the Department of Integration “is working to offer shelter to those who are fleeing war and persecution, and condemns any violence or intimidation towards International Protection applicants”.

In a statement to The Journal, the spokesperson added: “All those seeking protection have a right to safety while their application is examined.

“The Department also strongly condemns any alleged attempts to drive division and hostility towards those who come to Ireland seeking asylum. Acts such as these achieve nothing but endanger people’s lives and homes.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact them at Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.