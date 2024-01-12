New arrivals 'not required' to remain in State accommodation

THE DEPARTMENT OF Justice has said that those who are provided with State accommodation when arriving in Ireland are not “required to remain” in that accommodation.

It was reported yesterday that some of the 14 people who were found refrigerated trailer at the Rosslare Europort earlier this week had gone ‘missing’.

Nine men, three women and two girls were discovered in the vehicle at Wexford port at around 3am on Monday.

UK authorities were alerted after a 999 call was made from inside the trailer, which was subsequently passed on to gardaí. All 14 were assessed by medical personnel and deemed to be in good health.

Asked to comment on the whereabouts of the individuals who were no longer in the accommodation where they were stayinh, the department said it would not comment on individual cases.

However, a spokesperson said that in circumstances where State accommodation is provided to new arrivals, “no person is required to remain in that accommodation”.

Gardaí have launched a human trafficking investigation into the arrival of the migrants into Ireland.

They are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident, no matter how insignificant it may appear, to contact Wexford Garda Station 053-9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 66 11 or any Garda Station.