Waiting time for asylum seekers to seek permission to work reduced by three months

ASYLUM SEEKERS WILL be able to seek work six months after they apply for protection instead of nine under new measures from the Department of Justice.

People in Ireland seeking international protection, who previously had to wait nine months after their protection application before applying for permission to work, will now be able to apply for work permission after six months in a short reduction of the waiting time.

Additionally, permission given to work is being extended from six months to a year.

Asylum seekers were not widely allowed to work in Ireland until 2018, when new regulations came into effect that allowed them to take up work, except in the civil service, the Defence Forces, or An Garda Siochana.

The change in the rules came a year after the Supreme Court found the ban on seeking work was unconstitutional.

The measures announced today will allow people who have applied for asylum in Ireland to apply for permission to work after six months instead of nine, and if successful, to hold that permission to work for a year instead of six months.

Asylum seekers who were refused work permission in the last three months because not enough time had passed since their application for international protection can make a new application under the changed guidelines.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that allowing asylum seekers to work has “had a very positive impact for international protection applicants and employers”.

McEntee said that “to date, 6,006 permissions to access the labour market have been issued, including 4,569 permissions to Direct Provision residents”.

“Giving eligible applicants the opportunity to work earlier, and extending their permission to work to 12 months, will help even more people to integrate into Irish society while providing for themselves and their families outside of the State’s directly provided services and supports,” she said.

“It also helps people to plan and prepare for their future if they receive a positive decision on their application for international protection.”

The changes are in place for applications received on or after 18 January.