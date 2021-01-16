At-risk SNAs and childcare among final obstacles in resuming special-education classes

THERE ARE ISSUES still outstanding between the Department of Education and union Fórsa over the partial reopening of schools for children with special educational needs.

The Government is aiming to get children with special educational needs in both special schools and mainstream schools back in school buildings on a phased basis.

Operational arrangements have been sent out to schools about how this would work in practice, leading to reports that an agreement had been finalised.

The union representing over 12,000 special needs assistants (SNAs) Fórsa said that efforts are still underway to partially reopen special schools and classes, but said that they have “no difficulty” with operational arrangements being sent to schools at this point, so that they can prepare for next week.

But it said this would require agreement on measures that would underpin the safety of students and staff.

Among the issues that need to be resolved are:

Safety assurances for SNAs who are at-high risk of Covid-19 because of medical conditions. This is thought to concern around 300-400 SNAs.

Childcare arrangements for SNAs as creches closed during Level 5 restrictions. This is described as an “acute” problem.

Fórsa said it hoped to be able to advise SNAs “as soon as possible” that it was safe to co-operate with the Government’s phased resumption of in-school services for children with special educational needs.

Minister for Education Norma Foley gave a commitment to reopen school classes for children with special needs from next Thursday 21 January.

Talks aren’t taking place this weekend, but are expected to resume next week and be resolved by Tuesday evening.

A further virtual meeting between the Department of Education, public health, and teachers’ unions is planned for Monday, where public health officials are to explain the meaning behind the “schools are safe” phrase that has been repeated by the Government and health officials.

This meeting is being described as “really important” to the plan to reopen schools.

Speaking to Virgin Media News last night, the Taoiseach said that providing education for children with special needs was the Government’s “first priority”.

When asked could he guarantee that all students would be going back to school at the start of February, Martin said: “There can be no guarantees about anything given the current transmission in the community, and the new variants.”