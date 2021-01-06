#Open journalism No news is bad news

Level 5: Details of new restrictions confirmed for schools, creches, construction, travel and retail

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke at Government Buildings this afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 4:26 PM
Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Image: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography
Image: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography

TAOISEACH MICHÉAL MARTIN said today that schools will stay closed for the remainder of this month with a review to be taken on when they will reopen. 

Schools have not reopened since the Christmas break due to surging Covid-19 cases in the community and Cabinet decided today that they should remain closed. 

Martin said in an address this afternoon however that students in the final year of their Leaving Certificate cycle will be allowed to attend school on for three days a week. The Taoiseach reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the State exams proceeding as planned this year. 

Speaking at post-Cabinet briefing at Government Buildings this afternoon, Martin also confirmed that all construction except that which is deemed “essential” will cease for the remainder of January. There will be some exemptions, which will be published on gov.ie.

Construction deemed “essential” includes health projects, schools, social housing and certain other projects.

Martin also addressed childcare issues arising from the continued closure of schools, particularly relating to the children of essential workers. 

Childcare services will close generally until the end of the month, but can remain open for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers. 

On retail, click and collect from non-essential retail outlets is no longer be permitted with immediate effect. 

Regarding travel, the current ban on travel from the UK and South Africa will continue. From midnight on Friday evening, all passengers coming from the UK will have to be in possession of a negative PCR test that they acquired within 72 hours of travelling. 

The announcement of even tougher Covid-19 restrictions comes as Ireland experiences a daily growth rate of Covid-19 cases that is outpacing most of Europe. 

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the number of people currently in hospital with Covid-19 eclipsed the previous peak of the pandemic in April. 

Speaking about the situation, Martin said:

We are in a battle against the deadly and ever changing virus, the lockdown we are introducing today is designed to reflect that stark and simple reality. Unless you were involved in, absolutely essential work, you have no reason to be away from your home and you simply must stay at home.

