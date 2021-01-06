#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
Childcare services to remain open but only for vulnerable groups and children of essential workers

The measures will remain in place until at least the end of January.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 4:17 PM
24 minutes ago
File photo of children at nursery.
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina
Image: Shutterstock/Oksana Kuzmina

CHILDCARE SERVICES WILL remain open but only for vulnerable children and the children of essential workers, until at least the end of January, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Cabinet has also agreed that a household of an essential worker, without an existing childcare arrangement, can form a bubble with another household for the purpose of providing childcare.

Childcare providers have sought clarity from the government on who exactly is an essential worker as many people fall into this category.

The Department of Children previously said it would provide guidance to services on how to prioritise demand for places. Over the weekend, it did provide some guidance to providers, but there was little detail on how to manage the prioritisation.

The guidance document states that services are being asked to provide childcare for the children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

The government has listed the following 18 groups as essential services (under Level 5 of the Covid-19 plan):

  • Agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing, animal welfare and related services
  • Manufacturing
  • Supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment
  • Electricity, gas, water, sewage and waste management
  • Construction and development
  • Wholesale and retail trade
  • Transport, storage and communications
  • Accommodation and food services
  • Information and communications (including journalists)
  • Financial and legal activities
  • Professional, scientific and technical activities
  • Rental and leasing activities
  • Administrative and support activities (such as payroll and payment services; recruitment; data processing and security)
  • Public administration, emergency services and defence
  • Human health and social work activities
  • Education
  • Community and voluntary services
  • Diplomatic missions and consular affairs

Obviously these groups are broad and include a huge number of people. However, not all workers in these categories are considered essential workers. ‘Retail trade’, for example, is confined to ‘essential retail outlets’ such as supermarkets.

‘Vulnerable children’ include those who are sponsored under the National Childcare Scheme and those funded under legacy schemes who are experiencing poverty, disadvantage or child welfare issues as well as children with additional needs who may benefit from immediate re-engagement.

The guidance also states that parents should keep their children at home if they do not fall within these categories to ensure there are places for those who need them most.

At a press briefing this afternoon, Taoiseach Micheál Martin also announced that schools are set to stay closed but Leaving Cert students will attend three days a week. Schools will remain closed until at least the end of the month.

Non-essential construction projects are also set to shut down for the rest of the month. Construction deemed “essential” includes health projects, schools, social housing and certain other projects.

The new restrictions come as the country grapples with a third wave of the virus.

Yesterday, over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. This morning, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 reached 921, eclipsing the peak of 881 recorded in April 2020.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

