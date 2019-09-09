'A terrible loss': Irish athlete Craig Lynch dies aged 29

IRISH ATHLETE CRAIG Lynch has died in a car accident, his club has announced.

Lynch (29) was part of the Ireland team that ran in the 2015 World Relay Championships.

The Co Cavan native represented Ireland in the 400 metre relay at the 2016 European Championships in The Netherlands.

He also won the 60 metre title in the National Indoor Championships in Athlone in 2016.

Announcing his death, his club Shercock AC said on social media: “Following the tragic death of Craig Lynch, one of our most talented athletes, in a car accident last night, our thoughts and sympathies are with his parents, brothers, sisters, daughter, fiancée and all family members, indeed the whole Shercock community at this sad time.”

The club said that its training sessions have been cancelled until further notice.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth tweeted her sympathies following the news of his death.

“Absolutely shocking news in our community today on the tragic passing of Craig Lynch,” Smyth said.

“A national figure in the world of athletics who represented Ireland back in 2016. My deepest sympathies to the Lynch family,” she said.

In a statement, Athletics Ireland said it offers its “deepest condolences to his family, friends and clubmates”.

“May he rest in peace,” it said.

Irish olympic athlete David Gillick has also paid tribute to Lynch.

“Absolutely heartbreaking to hear of the tragic death of [Craig Lynch]. Deepest condolences to his family & friends,” Gillick tweeted.

“A truly great guy with a brilliant outlook on life, a terrible loss to such a young life, he will be missed by so many.”

Funeral arrangements are due to be released at a later time.