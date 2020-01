GARDÁÍ HAVE SEIZED €75,000 of suspected cannabis in Athlone.

Officers conducted a search operation at a residence in Athlone, County Westmeath yesterday at around 6pm.

During the course of the search, suspected cannabis with an estimated value of around €75,000 was seized.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Athlone Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.