Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
'Significant' damage to Louth bank after attempt to remove ATM with digger

A car believed to be connected to the incident was found burnt out this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 8:24 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID significant damage was done this morning to a bank in Ardee, where an attempt was made to remove an ATM with a digger.

The incident was reported to gardaí just before 5am. On arrival at the bank on Irish Street, gardaí found an ATM had been damaged and there was a digger and tractor at the scene.

“A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises,” gardaí said. A 4×4 vehicle was located burnt out a short distance from the scene.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said investigations are continuing The scene will remain closed off pending a garda technical investigation and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in Ardee this morning between 3am and 5am and who saw anything unusual, to contact them. They are also asking any road users with camera footage to call them at Ardee garda station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential line on 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

