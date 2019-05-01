Man (31) to appear in court in relation to ATM theft in Antrim

A 31 YEAR-OLD man will appear in court this morning in relation to the theft of an ATM in Co Antrim yesterday.

Two people were arrested following the theft of the ATM from a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner at around 3.30am on Tuesday.

The stolen ATM was recovered by members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and the two men were remanded in custody.

In a statement this morning, Detective Inspector Richard Thornton of the PSNI said that the 31-year-old man had been charged with theft and other offences, and would appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning.

“As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” he said.

“A second man arrested yesterday, aged 26, remains in custody assisting police with enquiries.”

Twelve other cash machines had already been stolen in Northern Ireland this year, with two more stolen in Kells, Co Meath the previous week.

Comments have been closed as a person involved in the case has been charged.