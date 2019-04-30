Two people arrested after digger used to steal ATM in Co Antrim

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested following the theft of an ATM in Co Antrim in the early hours of the morning.

The PSNI received a report of a digger being used to remove an ATM from a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner at around 3.30am.

“We immediately directed considerable policing resources to the area,” Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said.

Two arrests were made and the stolen ATM was recovered.

Both people are currently in custody and will be questioned on suspicion of theft and a number of other offences.

Tully Road remains closed and diversions are in place while the scene is examined further.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Nutts Corner area overnight is being asked to contact detectives on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to UK Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This incident comes after the PSNI recovered two ATMs after they were stolen from a supermarket in Ballymena overnight on Friday.

Prior to that, ten cash machines had already been stolen in Northern Ireland this year, with two more stolen in Kells, Co Meath the week previous.

Earlier last week, gardaí recovered the two ATMs which are suspected to have been stolen in Kells near the Monaghan-Meath border.