This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 26 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ATM thieves flee 'empty-handed' as police foil cash machine robbery after spotting raiders

An attempt was made to steal two machines in Co Antrim overnight.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 26 Apr 2019, 8:22 AM
20 minutes ago 4,324 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4607591
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko
Image: Shutterstock/Dasha Petrenko

THE POLICE SERVICE of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has recovered two ATMs after they were stolen from a supermarket in Ballymena, Co Antrim overnight.

Officers were alerted to the theft at the supermarket on the Larne Link Road at around 3am this morning.

A nearby police patrol responded and saw the ATMs being driven away from the area on the back of a pick-up vehicle.

They followed and subsequently found the vehicle carrying the machines abandoned on the Woodside Road.

However, the tractor and digger used to remove the cash machines were set alight at supermarket.

Speaking about the recovery of the machines today, Detective Chief Inspector David Henderson said the ATMs would be examined for forensic evidence.

“On this occasion the quick response of the police patrol was able to force the thieves to abandon their vehicles and the ATMs and they have fled empty-handed,” he said.

“It is likely that the digger and tractor involved were stolen however no reports of such machinery being stolen have been received as yet.”

Henderson also said an increased amount of resources had been made available to tackling ATM thefts, but said they could not police every ATM location all the time.

“We really need the public to help us and report anything suspicious, as a number of people did in Ballymena this morning,” he added.

Ten cash machines have already been stolen in Northern Ireland this year, with two more stolen in Kells, Co Meath last week.

Earlier this week, gardaí recovered the two ATMs which are suspected to have been stolen in Kells near the Monaghan-Meath border.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie