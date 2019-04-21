Two ATMs recovered by gardaí investigating Kells theft

TWO ATMs HAVE been recovered by gardaí on the Monaghan-Meath border today following the theft of two cash machines from Kells, Co Meath on Friday morning .

Gardaí investigating Friday’s theft have confirmed the discovery of items of interest to the investigation in a wooded area near the border.

Crime scene investigators are currently examining the scene.

The two ATMs stolen from John Street in Kells were pulled from the main wall of two banks by a JCB within minutes of each other at about 4.20am on Friday morning.

Both gardaí and the police in Northern Ireland have issued statements urging owners of heavy machinery to keep the vehicles as secure as possible in a bid to prevent more ATM thefts.

The latest thefts on Friday bring the total number of ATMs stolen by criminal gangs north and south of the border in recent weeks to 15.