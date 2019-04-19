Two ATMs pulled from the walls of banks in Kells

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after two ATMs were ripped from the wall on Main Street in Kells in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí said that two ATMs were pulled from the main wall of two banks on John Street, Kells at about 4.30am this morning.

The ATMs were driven away on the back of a dark coloured crew cab jeep.

The jeep left in the direction on the Maudin Road, towards Carnalstown.

Images from the scene show an abandoned digger at the scene.

The theft comes amid a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks in Northern Ireland and the south.

Gardaí appealed for any information in relation to this incident and any persons who can assist with this investigation to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 – 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.