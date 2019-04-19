This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 19 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two ATMs pulled from the walls of banks in Kells

The ATMs were driven away on the back of a dark coloured crew cab jeep.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 19 Apr 2019, 8:50 AM
14 minutes ago 2,534 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4599732

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after two ATMs were ripped from the wall on Main Street in Kells in the early hours of this morning. 

Gardaí said that two ATMs were pulled from the main wall of two banks on John Street, Kells at about 4.30am this morning. 

The ATMs were driven away on the back of a dark coloured crew cab jeep. 

The jeep left in the direction on the Maudin Road, towards Carnalstown.

Images from the scene show an abandoned digger at the scene. 

The theft comes amid a spate of similar incidents in recent weeks in Northern Ireland and the south. 

Gardaí appealed for any information in relation to this incident and any persons who can assist with this investigation to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 – 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie