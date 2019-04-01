Investigation after thieves use digger to steal ATM from outside Antrim shop

DETECTIVES IN CO Antrim are investigating after an ATM machine was stolen from outside a shop in Ahoghill last night.

The theft of the ATM in Ahoghill is having a significant effect on village life with the central area adjacent to The Diamond being closed to traffic and pedestrians creating difficulties for local businesses and traffic. Also the destruction of an expensive digger. pic.twitter.com/kZTpDx8KbS — Jackson Minford (@JacksonMinford) April 1, 2019 Source: Jackson Minford /Twitter

Police received reports at around 3.25am that a digger was on fire outside a shop on Brook Street in the village and that an ATM had been ripped from the side of the building causing considerable damage.

“We believe the digger was stolen from a site nearby,” Detective Sergeant Richard Thornton has said.

Police are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident including anyone who saw a silver-coloured ‘people carrier’ type vehicle in the area.

“I encourage those either using or storing heavy plant machinery such as diggers or telehandlers on sites, or facilities near commercial premises, to ensure that these machines are kept locked, secured and immobilised to prevent theft,” PSNI Detective Inspector Thornton added.

I would also encourage people who live close to businesses like filling stations and local shops to contact police immediately if they see any unusual activity or people in the area.

Local SDLP representative Eugene Reid has said the robbery “presents a bigger problem for rural communities than simply just inflicting criminal damage”.

“The actions of these criminals are threatening the future of banking in rural communities,” he said.

Last night’s theft follows a number of similar ATM thefts recently.

Reid has said the SDLP will meet with retailers soon to explore security measures to deter ATM machine thefts.

“I would appeal to the wider community to report any additional information they may have about last night’s ATM robbery to the PSNI.”

With reporting by Hayley Halpin