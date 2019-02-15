This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 February, 2019
Thieves use digger to rip ATM from wall of filling station in Omagh

Police said significant damage was caused to the wall.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 3,563 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel Tadevosyan
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel Tadevosyan

POLICE IN TYRONE are appealing for information after an ATM theft in Omagh in the early hours of this morning.

The ATM was ripped from the wall of a filling station in the Killyclogher Road area at 4.10am.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said a digger believed to have been used to remove the machine was found at the scene. He said significant damage was caused to the wall.

Last month there was a similar incident at a shop on Old Mountfield Road in Omagh when thieves made a failed attempted to steal an ATM. And in Co Down two weeks ago a group of men used a digger to pull an ATM from the wall of a garage, before setting the roof alight. 

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened; or who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch,” Stevenson said. 

“I also want to appeal to anyone who saw a vehicle towing a trailer prior to when the incident occurred, or around the time it was reported to us, to call detectives in Omagh on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 159 of 15/02/19.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, which is 100% anonymous, by calling 0800 555 111.

