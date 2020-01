Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A MAN ARRESTED by gardaí investigating a series of ATM thefts in the northwest and east of the country is due to appear before the courts.

The man, who has an address in Northern Ireland, was arrested on Monday in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan for an offence contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Virginia District Court, Co Cavan this morning.