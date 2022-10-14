Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 14 October 2022
Advertisement

Irish people withdrawing larger volumes of cash from ATMs as cost of living spikes

Inflation has been cited as one of the causes.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 Oct 2022, 8:07 AM
6 minutes ago 638 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5893043
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CENTRAL BANK of Ireland has reported an increased demand for cash from Ireland’s ATMs. 

The Bank published the letter ATM Cash Withdrawals Before, During, and After the Covid-19 Pandemic where the demand for cash was studied.

The letter found that, despite a rise in card payments in recent years, a steady demand for ATM cash transactions remained clear.

The average value of ATM withdrawals was broadly unchanged prior to the pandemic and average monthly withdrawals amounted to €1.51 billion per month between January 2015 and February 2020.

The research also found that the value of withdrawals increased in line with higher rates of inflation. The amount withdrawn in June 2022 was 7% higher than in September 2021, reflecting the percentage value increase in the Consumer Price Index, the Central Bank said.

In terms of volume, the letter found that the number of ATM withdrawals also declined in spring 2020.

However, the number of monthly ATM withdrawals has been rising since January 2021. During that month, 5.23 million withdrawals were made, compared with 7.95 million withdrawals in June 2022.

A statement from the Central Bank reads: “The Letter indicates that the change in the value and volume of monthly withdrawals appears to reflect the stringency of public health measures in place to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Economic activity, particularly in physical locations where cash is used, would have been constrained during periods of tighter restrictions.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie