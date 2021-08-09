Almost 9,000 people attended walk-in Covid vaccine centres over the weekend

ALMOST 9,000 PEOPLE received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at walk-in clinics over the weekend, the HSE chief has said.

Walk-in clinics for dose one jabs are all offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Paul Reid said two-thirds of people who received a jab at a walk-in clinic over the weekend hadn’t previously registered for a vaccine.

Reid said all age groups were represented among those who attended the clinics and, on occasions, full families attended.

“We’re on the final leg of the vaccination programme now,” the HSE chief tweeted.

The no-appointment-needed vaccination clinics were open for the first time last weekend when over 30,000 people received a jab.

Anyone aged 16 or older can get their first dose at a walk-in clinic. You don’t need an appointment to attend during certain times at specific locations.

You can go to any of the walk-in clinics – it does not have to be near your home. You will then get a second dose appointment at a vaccination centre near your home.

People do not need to register beforehand, but if you have already registered via the HSE portal and have a future date for a jab it may speed the process up.

People attending clinics will need:

Personal Public Service (PPS) number – if you have one

Eircode

mobile phone number

email address

photo ID that has your date of birth – this can be a passport, driving licence, Garda age card, school ID

Anyone who has already registered will only need photo ID that shows their date of birth.