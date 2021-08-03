#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 3 August 2021
Over 30,000 people attended Covid vaccination walk-in centres at weekend

“This initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people,” Paul Reid said.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 7:38 AM
1 hour ago 5,061 Views 4 Comments
A sign outside a walk-in vaccine centre in the Swords National Show Centre, Dublin, on Saturday
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

OVER 30,000 PEOPLE attended Covid-19 vaccination walk-in centres acorss the country at the the weekend.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that the number of people attending the centres outstripped “expectations by far”.

“All age groups went through but this initiative makes us beyond proud of younger people. When needed, they once again showed up in numbers,” Reid tweeted this morning.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Damien McCallion, the HSE’s National Lead on Vaccination Programme, also praised the high level of vaccine uptake over the bank holiday weekend.

“They certainly were very popular, there was a good uptake,” McCallion said.

He noted that one of the objectives of the walk-in centres “was to try and see whether we could attract people as well who perhaps previously hadn’t engaged in the programme and weren’t registered”.

McCallion said initial numbers suggest that possible “as close as half” of people who attended the walk-in clinics over the weekend were people who hadn’t previously registered with the HSE to get the vaccine.

“Overall we’re very happy with [the engagement], it was a good initiative. And, as I say, alongside the registration system, alongside the GPs and pharmacists who continue to offer the vaccine as well, it has worked very well over this weekend,” he stated.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last week confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be extended to people aged 12 to 15 years.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) has recommended that children in this age group be offered an mRNA vaccine.

To date, two mRNA vaccines have been approved by the European Medicines Agency for use in this group – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. During clinical trials, the estimate for efficacy of both vaccines was reported as 100% in this age cohort.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

