'No more hostels, build more homes': Aungier Street closed off as protest takes place

Source: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

AUNGIER STREET HAS been closed off to traffic by Gardaí due to an anti-homeless and housing protest taking place.

Demonstrators held signs bearing slogans like “Homes not hostels”, “Children first”, and chanted “no more hostels, build more homes” outside Avalon House, which had been earmarked for Ireland’s largest hostel for rough sleepers.

Those plans were dropped after locals voiced their opposition to the plan; the Peter McVerry Trust announced that it will open a family hub at the site instead of the 150-bed homeless hostel.

The road has been closed in both directions between Dame Street junction to the junction of Wexford Street.

The demonstration is taking place by Whitefriar Place, and there’s no access to George’s Street from Dame Street or Aungier Street from Redmond’s Hill.

