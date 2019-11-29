This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Plans for 150-bed homeless hostel on Dublin's Aungier Street shelved following local opposition

Peter McVerry Trust planned to open the hostel in Dublin 2 in January.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 29 Nov 2019, 12:09 PM
15 minutes ago 869 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4911433
Avalon House on Aungier Street in Dublin City
Image: RollingNews.ie
Avalon House on Aungier Street in Dublin City
Avalon House on Aungier Street in Dublin City
Image: RollingNews.ie

PLANS TO OPEN Ireland’s largest hostel for rough sleepers on Dublin’s Aungier Street have been shelved after the Peter McVerry Trust announced that it will open a family hub at the site instead.

The announcement follows a series of protests from locals over proposed hostel, as well as the threat of separate legal actions from independent councillor Mannix Flynn and local businesses.

The trust’s deputy CEO Brian Friel and Dublin City Council’s Brendan Kenny were met with hostility at local meeting to discuss the development on Tuesday evening.

The meeting was called after it emerged in recent weeks that the trust would use Avalon House as a hostel for rough sleepers from the end of January.

It was initially intended that the trust and the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) would use the hostel to provide overnight accommodation for 150 adults, which would have included cold weather beds for rough sleepers during winter.

However, many locals objected to the plans, citing the number of homeless hostels already in the area, the proposed hostel’s proximity to nearby primary schools, and the proliferation of student accommodation in Dublin 8.

In a statement this morning, the Peter McVerry Trust announced that, arising from these concerns, the building would be used as a family hub instead.

“Our planned new hostel at Avalon House was a sincere effort on our part to reduce street homelessness in the city,” the trust said.

“However, given the concerns raised about the concentration of hostel beds in this area of the city and following consultation with the DRHE, we now propose to reconfigure Avalon House into 30-suite family hub to support families out of B&Bs and hotels and assist them into housing.

“This will contribute considerably significantly to the plight of homeless families who need support to move towards housing.”

The group also said it had a track record of “forging strong links with communities across the city” and would continue to do so in future.

TheJournal.ie has contacted Dublin City Council for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie