Autism supports and inclusion the focus of new dedicated Oireachtas Committee

THE JOINT OIREACHTAS Committee on Autism will hold its first public meeting today to discuss autism policy and education with representatives from the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

In his opening remarks, NCSE chief John Kearney is expected to tell the Committee that the council’s vision is for “an inclusive society, where children and adults with special educational needs are supported to achieve better outcomes in their education”.

He is also expected to tell the Committee that there will be 2,184 autism special classes providing places for over 13,000 children with autism in the forthcoming school year, an increase of 561% since 2011/12.

306 new autism classes have also been established for September 2023.

Committee Cathaoirleach Senator Micheál Carrigy said that over the next nine months, the Committee will sit in public and hear from key stakeholders as we examine policy, the implementation of policy and the legislation relevant to autistic people.

“We look forward to hearing from autistic people, their friends, their families and representative bodies, as well as ministers, Government departments and agencies, to assess the current state of services for autistic people, the barriers that autistic people can face when dealing with the State and how we can make improvements in these areas,” he said.

Carrigy said the committee will plan meetings on the same topic in the coming weeks with Special Education Minister Josepha Madigan, followed by the Minister of State for Disability at the Department of Health, Anne Rabbitte, and AsIAm CEO Adam Harris.

It will also examine issues such as relevant legislation, assessment of need, poor access to assessment and intervention, and the effectiveness of special classes and inclusion later in the year.

The Committee plans to report to both Houses of the Oireachtas by the end of March 2023.

It comes after a report by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) published last week found that the Department of Education is failing children with special educational needs regarding the provision of suitable school places.

“For children who live in provision ‘black spots’, most notably Dublin and Cork, the system can fail in its response. That such failings occur is not acceptable,” the report said.

It made a number of recommendations to address capacity issues that have left a number of children waiting for a school place this September, including advising the Department of Education to prioritise publishing a plan to ensure there are enough school places in the short to medium-term to meet the forecast needs of children with special needs in their local communities.

It also recommended mandating schools to build or re-purpose appropriate existing accommodation to meet the needs of children with special needs.

Speaking to RTÉ following its publication, Minister of State for Special Education Josepha Madigan welcomed the report and said that the department is doing “absolutely everything we can” to ensure that children have school places.

“I’m absolutely determined that by the time I leave this role that no child will be left without a placement, whether it’s a special school or a special class or indeed, in mainstream,” she said.

Madigan said she has initiated the Section 37a process, a legally binding intervention from the minister which would compel schools to open special classes.

She also said the Attorney General is being consulted about introducing emergency legislation in order to make the process faster and more streamlined.

“I’ve also secured a commitment from the department for the very first time last year that all schools into the future will automatically provide special education facilities, special classes for post primary and pro rata in primary schools, and that’s absolutely essential because I don’t want to be in this particular situation every year.”

According to Madigan, there are currently 106 children with special educational needs without a school place in September.

Sinn Féin and Labour both raised the issue with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during Leaders’ Questions last week.

Varadkar said there are more children with special needs in school than ever before, but conceded that this is “cold comfort” to any family whose child does not yet have a school place.

He said 1,800 extra places in 312 special education classes are needed this year and that has exceeded the Department of Education’s projections.

The Government has faced criticism from parents and advocates about the difficulty in finding a school and class places for children with additional needs.

It also faced backlash after it proposed opening special education centres in September as an emergency measure in response to a shortage of appropriate school places for children with special educational needs.

Carrigy said a new whole-of Government approach on how to provide better supports and services for children and adults with autism is needed.

“The lack of school places for all children with special educational needs is something I have raised previously, as in my own constituency in the Athlone school area, there are three post primary schools with almost 1,000 pupils that currently do not have a special class,” he said.

“Minister Madigan has made it clear that she believes every single school should provide Special Education Provision and that is where we need to get to as a society.

“The Minister is also looking at to commence Section 67 of the Education Act. This provides a power to the NCSE to designate a school place for an individual child in a special class or special school.

No family should face the distressing situation where they do not have a school place for their child and this early intervention must be provided so they can reach their full potential and continue on to secondary school with the same necessary support.

Carrigy also said he would like to see the School Inclusion Model rolled out on a nationwide basis so that children can receive speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and behavioural supports in a school setting.

“We as legislators must ensure that all Government departments and agencies shape their policies and strategies with the aim of creating a more autism-inclusive and neurodiverse-friendly society,” he added.