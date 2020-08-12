126 pubs facing criminal prosecution for flouting Covid guidelines

GARDAÍ SAID THAT there are currently 126 pubs facing prosecution for breaking Covid guidelines.

From Tuesday to Sunday last, gardaí said they found 14 premises which they believed were contravening the rules. The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed.

A garda spokesman said that since the start of Operation Navigation, Gardaí visiting pubs found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations.

“Files are currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases,” the spokesman added.

Gardaí said they also conducted 374 checkpoints in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and all surrounding divisions to make sure the public was adhering to local lockdowns announced last week.

Of these, 172 were in Kildare and Laois/Offaly divisions, the remaining 202 were conducted in the other surrounding divisions.