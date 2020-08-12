This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

126 pubs facing criminal prosecution for flouting Covid guidelines

Files are being prepared for the DPP.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 8:04 PM
18 minutes ago 4,590 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5174395
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO
Image: Shutterstock/IsabellaO

GARDAÍ SAID THAT there are currently 126 pubs facing prosecution for breaking Covid guidelines.

From Tuesday to Sunday last, gardaí said they found 14 premises which they believed were contravening the rules. The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed.

A garda spokesman said that since the start of Operation Navigation, Gardaí visiting pubs found the vast majority to be acting in compliance with licensing laws and public health regulations.

“Files are currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases,” the spokesman added.

Gardaí said they also conducted 374 checkpoints in Kildare, Laois and Offaly and all surrounding divisions to make sure the public was adhering to local lockdowns announced last week.

Of these, 172 were in Kildare and Laois/Offaly divisions, the remaining 202 were conducted in the other surrounding divisions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie