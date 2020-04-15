This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Man (28) appears in court charged with assaulting his infant daughter

The man is accused of the offence at several locations across Ennis over a four hour period.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 12,541 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5075434
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A 28-YEAR-old man has appeared in court charged with assaulting, ill treating and neglecting his three and a half month old baby daughter at several locations across Ennis town centre last weekend.

At Ennis District Court today, the man appeared via video link from a prison concerning the alleged offence which took place over a four hour period last Friday night and early Saturday morning.

In the case, the man is charged with wilfully assaulting, ill-treating and neglecting his three and a half month old daughter in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering and injury to the baby’s health.

The man is accused of the offence at several locations across Ennis over a four hour period from shortly after 10pm on Friday, April 10th to shortly after 2am, Saturday, April 11th.

The alleged assault, ill-treatment and neglect of the baby is alleged to have occurred at six locations across Ennis – Station Rd, O’Connell Street, Carmody Street, Mill Rd, Wood Quay and The Market.

Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit along with trained negotiators were called in to defuse the situation last Saturday night and the man was arrested and the baby was returned into the arms of her mother shortly after 2am.

The child assault/ill-treatment charge is contrary to Section 246 of the Children’s Act 2001 and if the case goes before the circuit court, a judge can impose a prison term up to seven years in jail if the man is convicted of the offence.

The man is also charged with the assault causing harm of his partner and the child’s mother on Friday 10 April at an address in Ennis prior to the alleged assault of the baby.

The man first appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court at the weekend concerning the two alleged offences and he was remanded in custody to appear before Ennis District Court today.

In court today, Sergeant Aiden Lonergan stated that there are “serious undertones” to the offences before the court and asked that the case be adjourned to allow the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) provide directions in the case.

Solicitor for the accused man, Daragh Hassett, stated that Judge Mary Larkin in the special court on Sunday directed that a psychiatric assessment be carried out on the man while in prison.

Mr Hassett stated that it would be beneficial to all parties, the prosecution and defence, that the assessment be complete for the next court date.

Judge Patrick Durcan stated that this was a matter for Mr Hassett to follow up with the prison authorities on behalf of his client.

Judge Durcan directed that reporting restrictions be imposed in the case and that the name and address of the accused and injured parties not be disclosed.

Judge Durcan remanded the accused man in custody to appear before Ennis District Court for 6 May.

Gordon Deegan

