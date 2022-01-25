Baby boy dies after being struck by car in Co Cork

A 17-MONTH-OLD baby boy has died after he was struck by a car in the driveway of his home in Skibbereen in West Cork this afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 5pm today in Tralispean in Skibbereen. An investigation is being launched by gardaí. However, the incident is being treated as a tragic accident.

Gardai and the fire brigade attended at the scene within minutes after the alarm was raised. The toddler was transferred by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

A postmortem will take place tomorrow. The Coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place in due course.

Advertisement