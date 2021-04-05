#Open journalism No news is bad news

Parents pay tribute to two-week-old son killed after pram hit by car in England

The baby boy has been identified by his family as Ciaran Leigh Morris.

By Press Association Monday 5 Apr 2021, 6:20 PM
Ciaran Leigh Morris
Image: PA Images
THE PARENTS OF a two-week-old boy who died after his pram was hit by a car in England have paid tribute to their son.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street, Brownhills, before striking the baby’s pram at around 4pm yesterday, West Midlands Police said.

The baby was being pushed along the footpath by a family member and suffered serious injuries.

Police said he was rushed to hospital, but nothing could be done to save him.

Today, he was named as Ciaran Leigh Morris.

In a tribute, Ciaran’s parents said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Appeal for witnesses

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “We’ve all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran. He was just two weeks old and his life has been tragically taken away.

“To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran’s family.

“We’ll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision.

“I would ask people to please respect the family at this sad time and allow them the privacy to grieve.”

Police previously said a 34-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in custody. A passenger in the BMW and the occupants of the other vehicle are assisting with the inquiry.

Dozens of flowers have been left at the scene of the incident.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage, either before or at the time of the collision.

