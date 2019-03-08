Baby of ISIS bride Shamima Begum dies in Syria

THE NEWBORN SON of UK-born teenager Shamima Begum has died in a refugee camp.

Begum was 15 when she and two friends left London to marry IS fighters in Syria in 2015. She recently resurfaced in a refugee camp and gave birth last month.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, has confirmed that the infant died at a camp in North Syria.

Now 19 years old, Begum told journalists last month that she wanted to raise her son in Britain but that the government revoked her citizenship.

Begum has said that her two previous children had died in the past three months — a daughter, Sarayah, became ill, and a son, Jerah, whose death was linked to malnutrition.

“In the end, I just could not endure any more,” she said of her desire to get out of Syria.

The teenager’s Dutch jihadi husband Yago Riedijk, who is in a Kurdish-run detention center, said last week that he wanted to return to the Netherlands with Begum and their son.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid said last month that he had revoked Begum’s UK citizenship.

Begum’s parents are from Bangladesh but her family have said that she is not a dual citizen. The family has said it plans to challenge Javid’s decision.