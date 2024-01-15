Parents warned against unsafe sleeping arrangements for babies as temperatures plummet

PARENTS AND CARERS of babies are being reminded by the Public Health Agency (PHA) that the use of a moses basket or cot in the same room as whoever is caring for them is the safest place for a baby to sleep.

The PHA is advising against the use of duvets or any adult bedding and warning against piling blankets on babies who are too cold inside of baby sleeping bags.

Instead, the agency recommends that extra layers of clothing be added to babies who are cold at night and that sheets and blankets be tucked in, no higher than the shoulders, to avoid overheating.

A status Yellow cold weather and ice warning was activated by Met Éireann this weekend and was in place until late this morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to below zero tonight, reaching as low as -5 degrees.

In Northern Ireland, the UK’s Met Office has issued a similar warning, predicting snowfall and low temperatures. The warning is set to remain in place until tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

As temperatures plummet, the PHA is advising parents of babies and small children to discuss appropriate sleeping arrangements with their midwife or health visitor.

“It is really important to keep your baby’s sleep environment safe throughout the winter months,” the PHA’s nurse for safeguarding children Emily Roberts said.

“Especially when there may be a temptation to add more blankets or to bring very young babies into bed with you for extra heat,” she added.

The agency is reminding parents to never sleep on an armchair or sofa with a baby, not to allow smoking, drinking or drugs to share a bed with a baby and never put pillows, loose blankets, cot bumpers or sleep positioners inside a baby’s cot.

They also added that room temperatures should remain between 16 and 20 degrees with light bedding or a lightweight, well-fitting baby sleeping bag fitted with neck and armholes, and no hood.

“We know that babies are unable to fully regulate their body temperature so keep an eye on room temperature and adjust their bedding or sleepwear accordingly,” Roberts said.

She added: “By following some simple steps as part of a sleep-time routine, they’ll become second nature and help reduce the risk of sudden infant death.”