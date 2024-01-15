Advertisement
Yellow warnings for ice, snow and low temperatures are in place across the country today. Met Éireann
Weather

Cold weather warnings in place nationwide this morning as temperatures of -5 expected tonight

Highest temperatures today are expected to be between 1 and 4 degrees
5 minutes ago

STATUS YELLOW WEATHER warnings are in place this morning across the whole country, with Met Éireann advising that temperatures will be as low as -5 degrees in some parts tonight. 

Highest temperatures today are expected to be between 1 and 4 degrees with conditions mostly dry except for some showers and possible snowfall in the north. Tonight, temperatures are due to plummet and bring with them sleet and snow.

Donegal, May, Leitrim and Sligo are all under a Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice until 11am today. The forecaster warned of the possibility for icy patches on roads, freezing fog and potential snow showers. 

Leinster and Munster, as well as counties Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon are also under a Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice until 11am today. Met Éireann is predicting icy roads and freezing fog in patches. 

Later today, another Yellow warning is set to come into effect in Co Donegal, where “scattered wintry showers will give way to more widespread sleet or snow for a time overnight with the potential for small accumulations”, Met Éireann said. 

In Northern Ireland, the UK’s Met Office has issued a similar warning, predicting snowfall and low temperatures. The warning is set to remain in place until tomorrow morning. 

