Return to offices and workplaces could take place 'on a staggered basis' from August

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said there may be a “staggered” return to workplaces in August “if things continue to improve”.

The government this evening announced a timeline for the significant reopening of society over the coming months but the advice around work is that people should continue to work from home unless necessary to attend in person.

Speaking at a press conference, Varadkar said there are currently about 20% of the adult population fully vaccinated from Covid-19 and that the government hopes this figure would increase to 60% by the end of July.

“On the issue of working from home, the message to business, to workers is to continue to work from home if at all possible, only go into work if it is necessary and we anticipate that’s going to be the advice until September,” Varadkar said.

However, we will give consideration if things continue to improve to some form of phased return, perhaps in August, around people going in on a staggered basis or people going in for example for training or induction or reasons such as that.

“The reason why we’d like to do that in August ideally rather than September is because in September you’re going to have to return to college and it might be better to stagger that a bit.”

He added: “As of now it’s September but we’re examining the possibility of some form of staggered return in August when public transport is less crowded and before schools and colleges go back.”

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it is expected that public transport would return to “full capacity” from 2 August to prepare for “young people returning to college, people returning to offices”.