#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

'The end of this is within our grasp': Taoiseach confirms Covid-19 summer reopening plans

Micheál Martin was speaking at Government Buildings this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 28 May 2021, 6:17 PM
10 minutes ago 10,368 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5451174
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said Ireland is taking “definite steps towards normal times”, as he outlined a significant gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the coming months.

Speaking at Government Buildings this evening, the Taoiseach confirmed the timeline for perhaps the most substantial moves towards normality since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Now the challenge is to keep moving forward safely, remembering all the time our determination to make sure that when we reopen each part of our society and economy, it stays open,” he said.

This is an important time for us all. After the trauma of the last fifteen months we are finally taking definite steps towards enjoying normal times with friends and loved ones again. We’re almost back to a point where we can just enjoy the ordinary extraordinary moments in our lives. The sense of hope, excitement, and relief is palpable. 

He added: “If we continue to make the right choices, be vigilant, take our vaccine when our turn comes, if we continue to do all of these things, the end of this is within our grasp.”

The plan includes a timeline for the return of indoor drinking in wet pubs, thousands of fans at sporting fixtures and some large-scale live events, none of which have been permitted since the first lockdown in March 2020. 

The Taoiseach also said that a new grant scheme would be introduced for pubs and bars and the event sector.  

Related Reads

28.05.21 Pilot music and sport events to be allowed host spectators in June
28.05.21 'It's not an outdoors-only summer': Cabinet to discuss easing of restrictions on travel and dining
27.05.21 NPHET recommends indoor dining and international travel to resume in July

The announcement also gave details for the return of non-essential international travel with Ireland set to sign up the EU Green Cert “fully” from 19 July. 

Martin said that the plan was made possible by the progress of Ireland’s vaccination programme, which he said will have reached half of the adult population by Monday.

By every measure the Irish people trust the vaccines. In fact our country enjoys one of the highest levels of trust in the vaccine in the world.

“It is clear that the Irish people are embracing the national vaccination program and that it is pouring ahead. More than 2.6 million vaccines have now been administered and half the eligible population of the country will have received at least one vaccine by Monday,” he said. 

More to follow

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie