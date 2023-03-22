Bad Sisters and Derry Girls receive multiple nominations for Bafta TV and craft awards

THERE’S PLENTY OF Irish interest in this year’s Bafta TV and TV Craft awards, with for Cillian Murphy, Graham Norton and Siobhán Sweeney among those nominated for awards.

The hit Channel 4 show Derry Girls and Apple TV’s black comedy Bad Sisters have also received multiple nominations.

This year’s Bafta TV ceremony, which celebrates on screen performances, will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on 14 May.

The Bafta Television Craft Awards, which honours behind-the-scenes television talent such as writing and directing, will take place on 23 April.

Bad Sisters is nominated in the drama series category and Dearbhla Walsh, who directed three of its episodes, is shortlisted in the director of fiction category.

Bad Sisters is developed by and stars Sharon Horgan, who is also nominated in the comedy writer category for her work on BBC’s Motherland.

Advertisement

Anne-Marie Duff also receives a supporting actress nomination for her role in Bad Sisters.

Co Cork’s Fiona Shaw is also in the running for supporting actress for her role in Disney Plus’ Andor.

It could be a big night for Derry Girls also, which is nominated for scripted comedy while Siobhán McSweeney picks up a nod for ‘female performance in a comedy programme’ for her role as Sister Michael.

Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee is also shortlisted in the comedy writer category, as is playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris for her work on The Dry.

Cillian Murphy is in the running to win a leading actor award for his turn as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

No stranger to Bafta success, Graham Norton receives a nomination in the comedy entertainment programme category for the eponymous Graham Norton Show on BBC.

BBC series This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder lead the nominations at the Bafta television and craft awards with six each.

The broadcaster was also the clear leader ahead of the ceremony in April with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 was second with 33, Netflix has 24 and ITV 19.