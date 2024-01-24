Gardaí appeal for witnesses into potential 'badger baiting' in Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING members of the public who were in the vicinity of Croagh village, Co Limerick today and may have seen one or more people digging holes in a suspected ‘badger baiting’ incident.

Badger baiting is the practice of intentionally digging holes in the ground to trap badgers. They are commonly then dug out and used to fight with dogs, according to a statement gardaí and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The practice is harmful and often fatal for the animals. It is also against the Wildlife Act as badgers are classified as a protected species in Ireland.

Gardaí and the NPWS were alerted to the incident earlier this afternoon and came across two large holes which had been dug in the ground in the area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to come forward.

In particular, they wish to speak with anyone that was in the Croagh village area or the wider Adare and Rathkeale areas during 1pm and 4pm this afternoon and who may have seen anything which resembled this or saw anything which may have drawn their attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.